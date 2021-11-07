STALEY, Jack Edwin



Died peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of November 2, 2021. He was born in Dayton on January 14, 1927, as he would say, "the year Charles Lindbergh made his famous flight across the Atlantic Ocean". Jack grew up in South Park which encompassed the area around Holy Angeles Church, the University of Dayton, and the NCR factories. His life revolved around his parents, two younger brothers



William and Robert, the Boy Scouts, and the Church. Jack



developed a life long passion for forestry and the West when at the age of 16 years he traveled by bus to Montana to serve as a forest ranger for the summer. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1945 and then spent the next 18 months in the United States Army stationed in Vienna,



Austria. Jack attended the University of Dayton before enrolling and graduating from the University of Cincinnati School of Law. He married Ida Jane Leis of Cincinnati on September 11, 1954. They spent the next 67 years together and raised five children, Holly Yancey, Jenny (John) Hilgeman, John (Connie) Staley, Susie (Vinny) Greco, and Libby (Sam) Sacca. Jack's' greatest legal achievement came at age of 28 when he



prevailed in the Ohio Supreme Court in the landmark case of Brubaker v. Brown, which established the right of Kettering Village to become a city. Jack continued to practice law in Dayton until retiring in the early 1990's. He authored "The Constitution of the United States of America, the Forming, the Fury, and the Framing, A Look Back," which explored the daily proceedings of the Constitutional Convention in the form of daily news reports. Jack's work was praised by United States Supreme Court Justices. Jack was active in the Dayton legal and political community and appeared as a guest on television shows and authored opinion pieces for the local newspapers. He was an avid reader of history, philosophy, religion, and the environment.



Jack and his wife Ida Jane were life long entrepreneurs; their ventures included the Carousel House and Lollipop nursery schools, the arts and crafts store Cappel's of Dayton, Grammer's/Ichabod's restaurant and banquet facility. They concluded their ventures with the Mulberry Bush nursery school. The lives of thousands of Dayton area children were improved because of the love and commitment they brought to these ventures.



Jack will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ida Jane, their 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with twins on the way. Jack was predeceased in death by his parents and two brothers.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on November 10, at 12 PM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Kettering.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org.

