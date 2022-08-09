STAIGHT, Barbara "Kay"



Barbara "Kay" Staight, age 74, of Xenia, passed away on August 3, 2022, (which was her 54th Wedding Anniversary). She was born in Cabell County, WV, on January 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Donald Scarberry and Anna "Flo" (Bales) Scarberry. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bobby Lee Scarberry, Dale Scarberry, Ron Scarberry, Delores Madison and Larry Scarberry; sisters and brothers-in- law, JoAnn (Tom) Treon, Charles Staight, Helen Staight, Gary Mallios, Bob Sargent and Dave Detty. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Larry Staight; her loving daughters, Saundra "Sandy" Staight-Vocke and Michelle "Mikki" Staight; grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob (Kendall) and Braelynn; siblings, Wanda Sargent, Lonnie (Cheryl) Scarberry and Linda (Thurman) Isbell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary Madison, Sibylla Scarberry, Herb (Phyllis) Staight, Jim (Nancy) Staight, Sylvia Detty, Linda Staight and B.J. Mallios; dozens of loving nieces and nephews; along with numerous "Day Care" families; and many other loving extended family and friends. She was a Home Daycare Provider for over 30 years and after retirement, she began working at Days of Discovery in Xenia for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, camping and being with her family. Kay always made everyone feel loved and cared for, it was one of her many gifts. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethel West Cemetery. To share a memory of Kay with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



