Stachler (Ruef), Carol A.



Stachler, Carol A., nee Ruef, age 84, passed away Monday March 27, 2023. Carol was employed at UD for 50 years in catering services. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Stachler Sr., Daughter Kim Stachler; a grandson, Jospeh Glorioso; a brother, Stephen Ruef. Carol is survived by four daughters and a son-in-law, Lynn (Edward) Mathes, Stacy Glorioso, Chris McCray, Lori Lee, a son, William J. Stachler, Jr.; two sisters, Phyllis Winfield, Peggy Whisman; two brothers, Joe Ruef, Thomas Ruef; six grandchildren, Christin Glorioso, Alexandra Glorioso, Adrienne Harvey Mathes, Carly Mathes, Travis Stachler and six great grandchildren. Services will be held 12:00 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Dr. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

