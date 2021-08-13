Stachler, Betty Jo

STACHLER (nee Kincaid), Betty Jo



Betty Jo Stachler (nee Kincaid), died peacefully in her home early in the morning on August 9, 2021. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Stachler; her daughter,



Deborah A. Lahrmer; her



father, Thomas J. Kincaid; her mother, Nellie G. Kincaid and her brother, Thomas P. Kincaid. Betty is survived by her four children, Tom (Patti), Rob (Corinne), John (Kelly Dean), and Kelly Britt (Kent); and her brother, James G. Kincaid. Betty is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, whom she adored.



Betty was born on May 31, 1934, in Beckley, West Virginia, and was raised in Dayton, Ohio. Betty graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio, Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and ultimately earned her degree in dental hygiene from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.



In 1957, Betty moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to join her husband and begin her career in dental hygiene. However, Betty's



principal vocation was raising her family of five children and supporting her husband tirelessly as he built his law practice. Betty was vivacious and had a huge heart for everyone she



encountered. She loved to read, travel, and entertain in her home in Hyde Park. She rarely met someone whom didn't



become a friend. Betty loved and supported her family and friends in any way possible.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hyde Park on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM. The family will greet visitors from 10 AM till 10:45 AM at the church. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.

