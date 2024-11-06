Staarmann, Mark Joseph



Mark J. Staarmann age 91 formerly of Hamilton currently residing in Fairfield Township passed away Sunday November 3, 2024 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 25, 1933 the son of George T. and Agnes (Jung) Staarmann. On September 8, 1956, in St. Joseph Church, he married Jeanette L. Kollstedt and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2022. Mark had worked as a Tool and Die Supervisor for Fisher Body Hamilton Plant for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. Ann Church and the K of C Father Butler Council.



Survivors include his children, Timothy (Michelle) Staarmann, Mindy (Matt) Jurgens, Patrick (Michelle) Staarmann and John (Meranda) Staarmann; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; three sisters-in-law, Maureen Kollstedt, Betty and Mary Jo Staarmann.



Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, George and Vince Staarmann; two sisters, Mary Lou Roberts and Patricia Betz.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Friday November 8, 2024, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Friday in St. Ann Church. Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:30am Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church, Hamilton OH. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





