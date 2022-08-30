STAARMANN, Jeanette L.



Age 87, longtime Hamilton resident, currently residing in Fairfield Township, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 15, 1934, the daughter of Arthur and Adella (Kahlert) Kollstedt. On September 8, 1956, in St. Joseph Church, she married Mark J. Staarmann. Jeanette was a member of St. Ann Church and the Altar Rosary society.



Survivors include her husband, Mark; four children, Dr. M. Timothy (Michelle) Staarmann, Mindy (Matt) Jurgens, Patrick J. (Michelle) Staarmann, and John D. Staarmann; seven grandchildren, Ashley (J.T.) Davis, Connor Staarmann, Nicholas and William Jurgens, Alex, Grant, and Brandon Staarmann; a sister, Maureen Kollstedt.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in St. Ann Church, Hamilton, OH, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30am-10:30am Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Online register book available at



