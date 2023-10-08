Squire, Christine

Squire (Bauers), Christine



CHRISTINE SQUIRE, 71, of Springfield, passed away following a lengthy illness at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio on January 31, 1952, the daughter of the late Homer and Phyllis (Hazelwood) Bauers. Chris worked as a co-driver with her husband, Hank for many years. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, New Carlisle. Chris will be lovingly remembered as a hard-working, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Henry H. "Hank" Squire; daughter, Tonya Staton; step-daughter, Megan Mason; bonus daughter, Michell Zinsle; siblings, Terry Bauers and Diane (Jim) Robinette; grandchildren, John Alphonso (Courtney Brown), Melinda Alphonso and Leon Mason; and great grandchildren, Xavier, Kylie, Ashlynn, Liam, and Camden. A celebration Of Chris' life will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral