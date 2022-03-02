SPURLOCK, Mendel V.



Age 83, of Moraine, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. Mendel was born in Jackson Co., KY, on November 30, 1938, to the late Estile and Della (Smith) Spurlock. He was retired heavy equipment operator for American Aggregates. Mendel loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by sisters Faye Spurlock and Linda Furlong, brother Patrick Spurlock. Surviving is his wife of 60 years Irene Spurlock, daughter and husband Collette and John Adams of Moraine, brothers Bobby Spurlock and Gary Spurlock both of Moraine, sisters Kay Eldridge of West Carrollton and Patricia Margraff of Springboro and grandchild Baylie Adams. Memorial service will be Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Carpenter's House Baptist Church, 93 Worthington Dr., Germantown, OH 45327 with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. The family will



receive friends 1 hour prior to services (12 noon-1 p.m.).



Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

