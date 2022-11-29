SPURLINO, Cyrus



03/28/1935 - 11/24/2022



SPURLINO, Cyrus W. 87, of Florida, passed away on November 24, 2022. Cy is survived by his wife, Joanne, and five children, John (Robin), Michael (Christine), James (Patricia), Jennifer (Charles Gilbert), Carolyn, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Cy was preceded in death by his sister Nannette Byrum.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Tampa, Florida, Cy graduated from Northwestern University where he studied engineering and business. He worked in the ready-mix concrete industry for over 50 years, owning and running businesses in Ohio, Utah, and Nevada. These successes allowed Cy to pursue philanthropic activities supporting children, humanitarian aid, animals, and environmental causes.



Charitable giving was a calling for Cy, and he enjoyed instilling the habit in others. He had an annual tradition of giving money to his children, grandchildren, and the children of his employees to donate to the cause of their choice, only asking that they let him know what they supported.



Cy's life was enriched by the many long-lasting friends he and Joanne made, in business, philanthropy, and in the community.



A ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be sent to Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (https://www.tampaymca.org/).

