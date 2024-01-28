Sprude, Donald Richard



Donald Richard Sprude (71) passed away on January 21, 2024 at his winter home in Palm Harbor, FL. He was born on May 23, 1952 in Dayton, OH. Parents Leonid Rudolph Sprude and Stephanie Melanie Kolakowski, preceded him in death. Don graduated from Chaminade High School in 1972. He has Associate Degree from Sinclair College. He was married to his best friend and loving wife Cynthia L. Fosberg on Feb. 24, 1984, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Don retired as a Major from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, a brother Tom (Lovenna), a daughter, Stephaine Sprude, W. Plains, MO, and a nephew Randy (Stephanie) Sprude. Don loved fishing, boating and motorcycle riding with his wife. He loved being a HAM radio operator. Don is a member of Montgomery County FOP#104, Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Ohio Chapter III, Pass Master Mason Englewood Masonic Lodge, and was a 32 degree Mason of the Valley of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com