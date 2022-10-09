springfield-news-sun logo
SPRINKLE, Melanie

SPRINKLE (Burton),

Melanie Anne

Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home on October 2, 2022. Survivors include her parents, Jim and Barbara Burton of Springfield; one son, James Sprinkle; grandchildren, Hunter, Jimmy and Chloe Sprinkle and Tristan Miller; mother to her grandchildren, Ashley Conley; three sisters, Nena Burton, Nicia Burton and Wendy (John) Fitzgerald; nieces and nephews; Dylan, Dalton, Darby, Josie and Maria. Melanie was a 1981 Graduate of Shawnee High School and retired from the Clark County Public Library. Melanie was a gifted artist and writer and she always saw the beauty in nature. She was an avid animal lover and rescued any critter in need. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul of Springfield, Ohio. P.O. Box 94, Springfield, OH 45501-0094. You may express condolences to the family at


