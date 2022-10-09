SPRINKLE, Melanie

SPRINKLE (Burton),



Melanie Anne



Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home on October 2, 2022. Survivors include her parents, Jim and Barbara Burton of Springfield; one son, James Sprinkle; grandchildren, Hunter, Jimmy and Chloe Sprinkle and Tristan Miller; mother to her grandchildren, Ashley Conley; three sisters, Nena Burton, Nicia Burton and Wendy (John) Fitzgerald; nieces and nephews; Dylan, Dalton, Darby, Josie and Maria. Melanie was a 1981 Graduate of Shawnee High School and retired from the Clark County Public Library. Melanie was a gifted artist and writer and she always saw the beauty in nature. She was an avid animal lover and rescued any critter in need. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul of Springfield, Ohio. P.O. Box 94, Springfield, OH 45501-0094. You may express condolences to the family at



