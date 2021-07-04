SPRINGER, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Springer, 56 years old, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Moses Peterson officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

