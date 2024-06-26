Springer, James Everett "Jim"



James Everett Springer, age 83, a long-time resident of Ross, Ohio passed away on June 21, 2024 at Hospice of Blue Ash. He was born on July 2, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Glenn and Rebecca (Aulick) Springer. Jim graduated from Mt. Healthy High School in 1959 and was employed for many years as a Machine Builder and Assembler at Cincinnati Incorporated. On June 16, 1962, he married Jane Westendorf at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jane Springer; three children, Jenny (Chuck) Kluener, Jimmy (Becky) Springer and Joe (Dawn) Springer; six grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Kluener and Ryan, Lauren, Ayden and Lukas Springer; one brother, Tom (Jewel) Springer; and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, July 1, 2024 from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. If desired memorials may be made to the Ross Community Foundation, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com