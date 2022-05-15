SPRINGER, Dale L.



"Shorty"



73, of Springfield, passed away May 13, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born August 5, 1948, in St. Marys, Ohio. Dale was the greatest father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory his kids, Chris (Billy), Gale (Shane), Lisa (Mike), DeWayne (Tosha), Shane (Aubrey), Carlos, and Cristol; the love of his life, Joyce; grandkids, Allen, Becca,



Matthew, Billy, Allison, Caleb, Megan, Paige, Thomas, Dale II, and Landon; great-grandkids, Nevaeh, Emmy, Paisley,



Matthew, Gracelyn, and Willow; four brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews, who he loved like his own kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorthea Larie and Willis Springer; son, Kenny; grandson, Drustin; two sisters; and three brothers. Dale was so proud of his children and of his time in the service. He loved to fish and cook and was an avid gardener. He liked to frequent the clubs, like Amvets, American Legion, VFW, and Machinists Club. Per Dale's



request, there will be no service. The family will plan a



celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

