SPRIGGS-RUGH, Patsy

PATSY LOU "PAT" SPRIGGS-RUGH, age 88, of Springfield, died on August 9, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1934, in Jackson, Ohio, to Glendon D. and Pauline (Fitzpatrick) Spriggs. Pat was married to the late Rev. Lawrence T. Rugh on June 25, 1972, and together they shared 39 years before his passing on June 27, 2011. She was employed during her lifetime at several social service agencies in the community, but her goal in life was to care for her family and friends in any way that was needed and to support her husband in his ministry at First Lutheran Church of Springfield. Pat is survived by her step-children, Stephen, James, Matthew and Christa; step-grandchildren, Megan, Jessica (Mike), Jamie (Jared), Samantha (Anthony), Sabrina and Jordan; step-great-grandchild, Charlotte; sister, Betty J. Stewart; nephew, Michael (Anette) Stewart; niece, Suzanne (John) Collins; two very special grandnephews, Stewart and Ian (Katie) Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and daughters-in-law, Carol and Tonya. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022,, at Noon in Ferncliff Cemetery with Rev. Larry Donner officiating. Guests are asked to wait just inside the main gate on arrival to the cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made in Pat's name to Friends of the Clark County Public Library. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



