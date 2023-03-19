Spracklen, Ralph W.



RALPH W. SPRACKLEN, 92, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023. He was born in Cedarville, Ohio on March 23, 1930, the son of the late Raymond and Edith (Ferguson) Spracklen. Ralph worked as a general merchandise representative for Super Value in Xenia. He is survived by his children, Carol Sue Allen, David (Janet) Spracklen and Dale Spracklen; brother, Lamar (Cynthia) Spracklen; grandchildren, Tony and Amanda Spracklen, Andrew, Adam and Abigail Spracklen, Jason Allen (Kristin), and Ami (Bruce) Rupe; great grandchildren, Harley (Aleksa), Baylie, Hunter (Shelby), Makenzi, and Lindsey; and great-great grandson, Hudson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Martha Ellen (Richards) Spracklen in 2015; brother, Richard Spracklen; and son-in-law, Mark Allen. Ralph's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



