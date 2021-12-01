SPOONEMORE, Glenda

springfield-news-sun logo
SPOONEMORE (Dungan), Glenda C.

Age 73, formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday,

November 23, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. She had been visiting family in Mississippi. Glenda was born October 24, 1948, in Ezel, Kentucky. She was employed before retiring at the Madison Township School District. She enjoyed traveling and camping, and their times at Heritage Hills Campground in Liberty, Indiana. She loved music, dancing and

visiting and being with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas and Hazel (Coburn) Murphy; her spouse, Max L. Dungan; brothers, Charles, Ralph, Carl, Jack, Bill and Rodney; and sister, Deanie. She is survived by her

husband, Gary L. Spoonemore; children, Jack L. King, Jr., Joy (Cindy) King, Darlene F. Miller and John T. Haines; step-

children, Mitchel, Jamie, Debbie, Eddie, Melinda, Robert, Gary Jr., Shannon, Steven, and Michael; sisters, Jan and Sharon; grandchildren, Timothy, Christopher, Brittany, Ashley, Ryan, Aaron, Tiffany, Kacie, Heather, Eddie, Charles and Angel; and many other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren,

extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by

services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Shepherd officiating.

Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


