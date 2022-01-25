SPOERL, Robert A. "Bob"



Age 90 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. Bob was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Joan, sister Beverly (Carl) Kachelmeyer, and parents Walter and Viola Spoerl. He is



survived by his children, Robert R., Kimberly (Barry) Sekardi, and Maryellen (David) Weimert; 4 grandchildren, Shaun, Travis, Jordan and Stacey; 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Jeremiah; a brother-in-law, Paul (Alicia) Wanish; niece Diana Petermann; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members. Bob was a graduate of Marquette University and was a mechanical engineer/business executive for various



corporations. He was a member of Incarnation Parish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Bob loved life, a good game of Bridge, and woodworking. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am,



Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation. Visitation from 10am until the time of service. Entombment Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com