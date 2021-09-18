springfield-news-sun logo
SPITZ, Billie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPITZ (nee Aldridge), Billie Sue

Beloved wife of the late William Waldo Spitz, passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2021, at Randall Residence in Tipp City, OH. Born Oct. 6, 1929, to the late Harry and Mildred Aldridge, Billie is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Peter) Kameroski, son Robert Spitz and friend William Zvarick; grandchildren, Kati (Jason) Thomas, Alexander Lukas Kameroski; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Kameroski Sykes and Maxwell Kameroski; sister, Judy Hartman; and cousin Bettyann Walker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Joanne Standin, Imogene Bayless, Donna Zeller; and sister-in-law Phyllis (Petie) Eckel. Celebration of Life, Sun., Sept. 19th 2-4 pm, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati 45236. Details at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.

