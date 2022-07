SPINELLI, John J.



Born March 11, 1948, in Punxsutawney, PA, and passed away July 17, 2022, in Dayton, OH. He worked for over thirty years at Delphi GM. John was always a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, daughter, Anitra, 2 grandchildren, Aubri and Brennan. John will always be loved and missed greatly. There will be no service. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.