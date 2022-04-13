SPILMAN,



Benjamin Robert



Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a two-year



battle with a persistent cancer. Ben is survived by his loving wife Mary (née Trimble), son Chris, daughter Nicole (Justin Stapleton), step-son Matt Fox (Trayli Monroe), sister Rebecca Fordham (Ray) of Delray Beach, FL, and parents Patricia and Daniel of Beaufort, SC. Born November 11, 1972, Ben was proud of his 26 year career with the Miami University Police Department where he retired at the rank of captain. He



enjoyed traveling and spending time on Hilton Head Island, SC.



The family is grateful to the professionals at the Kettering Health Hamilton Cancer Center, especially Dr. Arun Sendilnathan, Christine Leak, APRN-CNP, and all the nursing staff who provided skilled, compassionate care to maintain a high quality of life for Ben throughout his illness.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family. The family requests donations to the Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers, the family will accept condolences at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

