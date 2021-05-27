SPICER, Walter



Age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 26, 1940, in Breathitt County, Kentucky. He had resided in California and Florida and lived in Middletown for the last four years. He was a Tool and Die Maker for 42 years at several companies, retiring in 2016. Walter was a member of the Moose Lodge 501 and enjoyed playing billiards and betting on the horses. Preceding him in death were his parents, Irvin and Betsy



Margaret (Raleigh) Spicer; two sons, Walter Spicer, Jr., and Keith Rakes; two sisters, Sarah White and Sola Johnson; and two brothers, Earl H. Spicer and Irvin Spicer, Jr. He is survived by seven children, Terry Rakes, Melody (Phil) Howard, Kirk (Tracy) Spicer, Tanya Spicer, Anna (Gary) Spicer-Osborne, Shane (Keli) Spicer and Susan Spicer; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Minnie Turner, Jallie



Marshall Drake, Pearl Hillard, and Beulah Shipley; mothers of his children, Memory A. Enamorado and Peggy Shipley;



numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. A Gathering and Celebration of Life for Walter will be at the Moose Lodge 501, 3009 S. Main Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, on Sunday, June 6, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com