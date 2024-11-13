Spicer, Dale William



Dale was born on October 10, 1962 to Eugene and Janice Spicer in Dayton, Ohio and passed away November 8, 2024. He was a graduate of Bellbrook High School and Sinclair Community College. He was an avid fisherman competing in tournaments for many years. Dale loved sports, especially football, and was a lifelong fan of the Buckeyes and Seattle Seahawks. He coached his boys for many years as they were growing up and loved every minute. His vibrant outgoing personality ensured the people who crossed his path were never strangers, just new friends. We will miss his sense of humor which was still present to the very end. We hope he is walking, fishing, laughing and is with all those who he loved so much. Dale is survived by his wife, Amy, of 35 years, sons Michael (Shannon) and Alex, mother Janice, brothers Mike (Durinda) and Kevin, numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his son Max, father Eugene and sister Laura Trimble. Dale donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine. Special thank you to Day City Hospice who were so kind and comforting to us.



