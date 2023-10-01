Spencer, Mary Lou

Spencer (Elder), Mary Lou



Mary Lou (Elder) Spencer, 90, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, after a brief illness.



She was born on February 7, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Wm. Malcolm and Lucille (Moats) Elder. She spent most of her life in Springfield and even after retiring full-time to Sanibel, FL she still called Ohio her home. Mary Lou graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and received a Degree in Education from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954.



She married the late John Spencer on July 17, 1954 and their commitment and love to each other never wavered for 67 years.



Mary Lou devoted her life to raising and nurturing her family and was cherished by all and will be remembered with nothing but love. She was always there when we needed her and taught us to live life to the fullest but to always remember that family and simple joys are what are truly important in life.



Mary Lou also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Springfield, OH, Sanibel, FL and Shell Point (Fort Myers, FL) Communities. She was active in numerous civic organizations including: Covenant Presbyterian Church, Young Women's Mission, Girl Scouts, 4-H, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Research Club, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Sanibel Congregational Church, Shell Point Gift Shop and the J.N. "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society.



She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John (2021) and her daughter, Jennifer Lou (1965), parents, Wm. Malcolm and Lucille Elder, and brother, Robert M. Elder. She leaves a living legacy in her son, John (Jack) Spencer (Tess); daughters, Jane Majeski (Paul) and Susan Freund (Jay); grandchildren: Paul (Kady), William (Claire), Thomas (Laura) Majeski, Nick, Katie, Michael, and Emily Freund, and John and Kathleen Spencer; and great grandchildren: Theodore, Malcolm and Astrid Majeski. She is also survived by her brother, John (Patty) Elder of Springfield, OH and many loving nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Covenant Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jody Noble presiding.







Memorial contributions may be made to the J.N. "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society, P.O. Box 565, Sanibel Island, FL 33957 or the Jennifer Lou Spencer Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Springfield Foundation, 333 North Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503.



