Spencer (Elder), Mary Lou



Mary Lou (Elder) Spencer, 90, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023. A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Covenant Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jody Noble presiding. The family will receive friends in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.





