SPENCER, Christopher

1 hour ago

SPENCER, Christopher S. "Chris"

Age 59, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. Chris loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, boating, hiking, working on projects, and simply sitting on the front porch and looking over the farm. He was employed by Vapor Systems Technologies. Chris was a member of Greene County Fish and Game and the NRA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Spencer. Chris is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diana. He is also survived by children, Jeremy Spencer, Justin Spencer, Zachary (Becca) Spencer, and William (Brianna) Spencer;

father, Gary (Carole) Spencer, sister, Christine (Tim Caulley) Spencer; grandchildren Mackenzie Mitchell, Mikhiah Getter, Bob Mitchell, Jazzlyn Spencer, Brooklyn Spencer, Addison

Fetters, Jordan Spencer, Baelynn Spencer, Dakota Spencer, Ava Spencer; great-grandchild, London; niece, Jessica Caulley; and nephew, Brandon Caulley. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A

memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 5:00. Online condolences may be directed to


www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

