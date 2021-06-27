SPEARS, William



64, of Fairfield Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital – Fairfield. William was born on February 21, 1957, in Cincinnati to Delores



(Kalins) and John David Spears. He married Brenda (Cole) on September 17, 2004. William enjoyed singing, playing guitar and worshipping the Lord. He loved football and watching the Reds and Bearcats. He especially loved making people laugh and telling jokes. He will be deeply missed by his



beloved wife of 16 years, Brenda Spears; children Anna and Amanda Spears; step-children Jonathan and Andrew Branson; grandchildren Jordan and Courtney Branson; and brothers Jeff (Mary) Spears and Dale (Pin) Spears. William was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at P.O. Box 38056, Phoenix, AZ 85069. Friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Psalm 16:11 - You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.

