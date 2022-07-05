SPEARS, Shirley Jo



Shirley Jo Bohannon-Camp-Spears, age 83, was born August 5, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Virginia Woodruff and Zol Lewis. She was called to eternal rest on June 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Shirley accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights under the leadership of Rev. A.Z. Crawford and Wm. Piner. She sang in the Sunbeam Choir and later the Mass Combined Choirs for 65 years where she served as president 25 years and Choir Directress. She was a committed and dedicated member of the Usher Board, Missionary-Mothers Board, Culinary and Sunday School. Shirley was united in marriage at an early age to Virgil E. Camp and unto this union was born five children. Shirley attended Dunbar High School and Garfield Skill Center where she graduated with honors in the medical field and medical terminology courses. She was employed with Good Samaritan Hospital for 30 years until retiring from the central processing department. Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She knew no strangers and always had an open heart and door for those in need. Mom Spears as often called had a loving, kind, considerate, patient, and generous spirit, and often served as a second mom to several neighborhood children. She loved spending time with family, friend and working in her church and volunteering with the MLK program held at her job each year. Most of all she loved the Lord and attending church service.



She leaves to cherish her memories four children and one son-in-law. Christian Camp, Marcia (Joseph) Connors, Evelynn Wood, Jacqueline Camp, and granddaughter Raquitta Camp (Missy) whom she raised like her daughter until an adult. Three sisters, Jean Jeter, Franzetta Clanton, and Loretta Smith. Two sisters-in-law Carolyn Henry, Mary Bohannon, two brothers-in-law Ronald Henry and Tommy Camp. Fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral service Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 am at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Hts, 116 Hanover St., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens. Services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

