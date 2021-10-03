SPEARS, Peggy

SPEARS (Swartzwelder), Peggy Jane Hardin



Age 79 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away after a long illness at Majestic Care (Garden Manor) on October 1, 2021. She was born and raised in Deering, Ohio, as the youngest of 5 children and graduated from Coal Grove High School in 1959. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Camden, was an accomplished piano player and enjoyed playing and singing gospel music. She is survived by a sister, Patty Heyman of Georgia; 3 sons, Kenny (Dianne) Spears of Middletown, Keith (Jaci) Spears of Alabama and Chris (Bari) Spears of Englewood; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Olevia Swartzwelder; 2 brothers, Kermit and Ted Swartzwelder; and sister, Carol Waller. At the family's convenience, a graveside service will be performed at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown by the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, Ohio.

