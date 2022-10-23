springfield-news-sun logo
X

Spearnock, Patrick

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPEARNOCK, Patrick Reid

1977 - 2022

On Oct 15, Patrick R. Spearnock, 44, passed away at Cedars Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, California. Patrick loved art, music, and sports. He was a true fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Bengals. He also was a disc-golf enthusiast.

Patrick was born in Dayton, OH, and a 1996 graduate of Fairborn High School. He received an AA degree from Northern Virginia Community College in 1999 and a BFA from Corcoran College of Art + Design, Washington, DC in 2005. He was a senior Graphic Designer at UCLA Extension for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Spearnock; grandparents, Edward Spearnock, Audrey Cutler Linder, Leonard Wyatt, and Estell Newman Wyatt; and step-sister, Sheri Buehler Casella.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Wyatt Buehler (Bruce) of Prattville, AL; brother Michael Spearnock, Prattville, AL; aunts Susan Wyant (Paul), SC, and Sharon Wyatt, Prattville, AL; and uncle, Austin Wyatt, Prattville, AL. Also cousins Cami Antrim and Heather Lambert of SC; step-sister Michelle (Dan) Palmer of Springboro, OH.

He will be truly missed.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
COLEMAN, Steven
3
BARNHART, Norman
4
ARNETT, Beatrice
5
GRILLOT, Norma
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top