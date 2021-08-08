SPEAKS, Damon L.



Damon L. Speaks, 45, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, surrounded by close family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 23, 1975. He was the front man of the band



"A Breed Apart" and formerly "Straight Six". Damon also



enjoyed the company of his many cats. He was also a



veteran of the United States Navy. Damon leaves to cherish his memory: parents, Joe and Brenda Speaks; brothers, Jeffrey Speaks of Kawasaki, Japan, Robert (Bonnie) O'Neal of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jason Speaks of Springfield, Ohio; daughters, Kiana Scheerschmidt, Audree Speaks and Dakota Speaks; grandmother, Mary Minor; and a host of (1) aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and an array of great friends. Services will be privately held at the request and convenience of the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the local SPCA. The family



extends its gratitude to the Hospice staff of Springfield.



Arrangements entrusted to the KINLEY Funeral Home.

