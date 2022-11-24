SPARKS, Shirley Ann



SHIRLEY ANN SPARKS, age 80, of Springfield, passed away on November 21, 2022. She was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on April 27, 1942, the daughter of Lloyd Malone and Margaret Keys. Shirley worked at Lawson's / Dairy Mart for more than 30 years before her retirement. She loved singing to her customers, and they loved listening to her. Following retirement, Shirley worked at Oakwood Village, where she enjoyed interacting with the residents in the store. Shirley loved the Lord and attended Lagonda UMC and later St. Marks in Springfield. Family meant everything to Shirley, and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren any chance she could. Shirley was a very fun-loving person and a joy to be around. Survivors include her children, Jeanie Leibold, Michael Sparks, Hedy O'Neil, Melissa (Sean) Scaglia and Elizabeth (Craig) Irwin; 17 grandchildren, Christopher, Misty, Kerry, Jennifer, Michael, Anthony, Elizabeth, Michelle, Dustin, Maryann, Haley, Timothy, Sean, Seth, Alexander, Brooke and Emily, along with 33 great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Kerry Howard and Joe Gakle; sister, Carolyn Judy; brothers, Herman Malone, Brian Sparks and Ed Roberts, along with several nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Salathiel Richard Sparks in 2014; daughter, Tamara Howard; sons-in-law, Michael Leibold and Timothy O'Neil; parents, Lloyd Malone, Orlyn Roberts and Margaret Sparks; sister, Virginia Taylor. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Shirley's life will begin at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. "Tell your family, loved ones, friends, neighbors and relatives that I love them and am praying for them…"-Shirley Ann Sparks



