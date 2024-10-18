Sparks, John D.



John David "Jay" Sparks, passed away on October 15, 2024 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kenvir, Kentucky, on June 29, 1930, to Roscoe and Sudie (Napier) Sparks. At the age of 13, his family moved to Cincinnati, where, at just 15 years old, he began working to help support his mother and siblings. At 18, Jay married and became a father to two sons, John D. Sparks II and Paul Edward Sparks. He loved his boys with all his heart and was a dedicated father and provider. His work ethic and skill led him to a successful 41½-year career at The Cincinnati Gilbert Machine Tool Company as a Senior Service Engineer. Jay's reputation for excellence was so strong that customers would specifically request his expertise for the installation of their machines, without which, they wouldn't place a purchase order.In June 1980, Jay married the love of his life, Carolyn L. "Lyn" (Taylor) Sparks. Together, they created a beautiful life, blending their families, enjoying adventures at their campsite in Liberty, IN, traveling across the U.S., Canada, and taking cruises to various islands. Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Lyn. His eldest son, John Sparks II, and daughter-in-law, Henrietta Sparks, preceded him in death. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Paul Edward Sparks (Becky); his cherished grandchildren, Stacey Sparks-Huff (Joe), Jocelyn Cates (Joe), and Scott Sparks (Jenna); and his adored great-grandchildren, Zoe Sparks, Avery Clarkston, Abigail Robinson, Joey Huff, Jade Huff, Everleigh Cates, Violet Sparks; and great-great granddaughter, Berklee. Jay is also survived by his sister-in-law's, Inez Sparks and Pam Taylor, brother-in-law's, Dean Taylor (Monica), Robert Faris, Jr. and Kenny Kirk (Vicki) and many nieces and nephews.as well as his special adopted grandchildren, the Baden girls; Erica, Tricia, and Nicole, and Danielle Henson. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Sudie Sparks, his brother and sister, Mary Nichols & Charles Sparks as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Geraldine & Robert Faris, Sr. and sister-in-law, Brenda Faris, brother-in-law, Robert L. Taylor, Jr. and niece, Melissa Faris. Jay was a faithful servant in his community, ministering at the Butler County Care Facility for 25 years and serving as an usher for 12 years at Tylersville Road Church of God and 26 years at Princeton Pike Church of God (PPCOG). He was also a proud member of the Senior Adult Choir. In September 2006, Jay and Lyn were honored as "Couple of the Year." An avid bowler, he won "All Events" in the Steelworkers Tournament in Indianapolis, and he served as President of the LAFF Bowling League at PPCOG for seven years. In 2009, he was recognized as the Southern Ohio Church of God Layperson of the Year for his nursing home ministry. Jay was a man of unwavering Christian faith, a "Jack of all trades," an exceptional cook, and a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was known for his infectious smile, his knack for making friends easily, and his ability to bring laughter to any room.In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Princeton Pike Church of God to support a scholarship for a graduating high school senior in 2025 in Jay's memory. A celebration of Jay's life will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation at the church on Monday October 21, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Jake Jacobs, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com