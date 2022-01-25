SPARKS, Barbara Lee



Age 63, of Trotwood, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Barb was born in Dayton on March 15, 1958, to the late George and Deloris (Haas) Humphrey. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Perkins; granddaughter, Kelcie Gabbard and 2 siblings. Barb is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Danny Sparks;



children, Ginger Lang, Keri (Joe Petkewitz) Kidwell, Courtney (Erin) Sparks and Curtis (Ann Liming) Sparks; 17 grandchildren-including, Troy who they helped raise like a son; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robyn Saltzman and George Humphrey; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 4-6 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb's memory to the American Cancer



Society. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com