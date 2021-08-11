springfield-news-sun logo
SPANGLER, Charles

SPANGLER, Charles Lynn

77, of Enon passed away in his family home on August 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born February 11, 1944, in Baltimore, MD, to Clarence and Helen Spangler. Sibling to Larry, Linda, Butch, and JoAnne. Loving husband of 56 years to Joyce Spangler (Mollett). Loving father to four children Brian, David, Lisa, and Daniel. Papal to 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm at Fellowship

Christian Church, 2301 Valley Loop Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Private family burial.

Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at


www.FerncliffCemetery.org



