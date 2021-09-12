SPADY, William H. "Buck"



Age 74 of Miamisburg, passed away September 1, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1947, in North Hampton, VA, to the late William and Margaret (Brady) Spady. In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny and Earl Spady. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Rosemary Spady; sons, Michael and Steven Spady; daughter, Ann White; grandsons, Cavan and Cameron; as well as numerous extended family and dear friends. Buck was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports, especially wrestling (WWE). A memorial service will begin held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the time of service. To share a memory of Buck or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

