Sowers, Steven Franklin ""Steve""



Steven "Steve" Franklin Sowers, 71, of Florence, KY, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Dayton, on December 16, 1951, he was the son of Betty and the late Norman Sowers. Steve was a graduate of Northridge High School and went on to graduate from the University of Dayton. He worked as a Lab Technician for the Atrium Medical Center for many years before retiring. Steve enjoyed going to church and was a longtime member of the Philadelphia Drive Church of God where he played music on Sunday mornings. Steve enjoyed fishing, sailing on his boat and playing tennis. In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his sister: Amy Shephard. Steve is survived by his mother; daughters: Melinda (Michael) Sparks and Kristina (Richard) Halbrook; brothers: Brent (Carol) Sowers and Mark Sowers; sisters: Brenda (Steve) Hinkle and Beverly (Richard) Ervin; grandchildren: Hannah Halbrook and Gideon Sparks and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Sweeney of Latonia Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or SerenityFuenralCare.com

