Sowers, Helen L.



Helen L. Sowers age 93 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2024. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Monday, October 14, 2024 11AM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





