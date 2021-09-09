SOWDER, Betty

SOWDER (Parks), Betty R.



Age 84, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Springdale, OH. She was born February 19, 1937, to Leslie and Oma Parks in Williamsburg, KY. She married Ronnie Sowder on June 25, 1955. Betty worked at Marsh Supermarket as a baker until she retired. She was a member of Church of God of the Union Assembly in Hamilton, OH. Betty was



preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Jesse Parks and Kenneth Parks, her husband Ronnie, son Ed Sowder and granddaughter Nichole Fields. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Todd) Cordes, daughter-in-law Cathy Sowder, grandchildren Brad Sowder, Becky Sowder, and Josh Cordes, great-grandson Logan Fields, brother Jerry (Hilda) Parks and Don (Phyllis) Parks, brothers-in-law Brent (Anita) Sowder and



Marvin Sowder along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 1814 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation from 10AM to 11AM with funeral following at 11:00AM with Pastor Trey Starnes officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



