X

SOUTH, William

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SOUTH, William K.

Liberty Twp. – William K. South, beloved husband of 34 years to Victoria South. Devoted father of Jon (Deborah),

Michael (Cheryl), Alexander (Ashley), Brianne (Joshua), and Cameron. Loving grandfather of Leah, Natalie, Julianne,

Christopher, Thalia, Logan,

Sophia, and Leah. Dear brother to the late Donald South.

William K. South, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 79. He was a Heat Transfer and Anti-Icing Engineer at GE Aircraft Engines for 36 years. Memorial Service will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on

Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 1 PM until time of funeral

service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Burn Care.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.