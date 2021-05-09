SOUDER, Barbara



"Bobbi"



83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed comfortably into the next life on May 3, 2021, with loved ones by her side. Bobbi's departure from this world brings such sorrow, but we are comforted knowing that she'll



rejoin the love of her life, her husband, Terrance "Terry" L. Souder, to continue their journey together. The only child of Bessie and Bob Keller, Bobbi was born in May 1937, and grew up surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a little girl, she studied ballet and tap, and delighted local audiences with her dancing talents. Bobbi was a lifelong parishioner of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955. On a car shopping trip with her mother, Bobbi met Terry Souder, who sold them a car and stole her heart. They married in June 1958 and were blessed with two daughters: Robin Lin (David) and Terri Lin (Jose), followed by three wonderful grandchildren: Chloe (Sean) Sabre, Keller (Chris) Basa, and Skylar Basa. Bobbi was always a strong-willed woman who supported her family in countless ways. She and Terry were partners in many business ventures over the years and built a good life together, weathering the rough times and celebrating the many joys that family life brings. Bobbi taught her daughters to be kind, compassionate, logical, and level-headed. She valued education and honest work, and passed her strong work ethic, ingenuity, and determined spirit onto her children and grandchildren. A private Catholic memorial service will be held in June at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. The family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, the doctors and nurses on 4 North at Springfield Regional Medical Center, and Wooded Glen for their kindness and exceptional care. Not a day will pass that we won't remember her, and benefit from the life lessons and love she shared with each of us. God speed Nana B.

