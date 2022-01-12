SORRELL, Carolyn J.



Carolyn J. Sorrell, 79 of Madison Township, died at her residence on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. She was born in Canton, Oklahoma, to parents, Bill and Marie (Wilson) Dry on June 26, 1942. Carolyn worked at Kohl's and was a census taker for the United States Government. She is survived by her husband, Donald K. Sorrell; three children, Kevin (Dorothy) Sorrell, Dana Johnson and Keith Sorrell; six grandchildren, William and Michael Sorrell, Jordan Shepherd, Aaron and Brian Blake and Thomas Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pat Heatherly; and her step-father, Tommy Guido. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), with Rev. Jim Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

