SOMMERS, Lester George



An eternally funny, dad, grandpa, and brother, Lester George Sommers, age 78, of West Carrollton, passed away on



Monday, February 21st, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.



He was born on February 8th, 1944, to Lester and Lucille (Holly) Sommers. After graduating from Bellbrook High School, he worked for General Motors for over 30 years.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his memorial visitation at Conner & Koch Funeral Home, (92 W Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305), on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.



You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story about Lester at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com