SOMERVILLE,



Carolyn Sowry



Carolyn Sowry Somerville, age 78, died on March 18, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. She is predeceased in death by her parents Lucille and Ivan Sowry of West Milton, Ohio. She was a dedicated instrumental music teacher in Columbus City Schools. She taught thousands of beginning students of many backgrounds and worked hard to make sure everyone who wanted to play was able. She is survived by her sons, Sean Somerville of Columbus and Kevin (Lori) Somerville of North Olmsted; grandchildren Amelia, Brandon, Ronan and Wyatt. Carolyn graduated from Milton-Union High School in West Milton. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University School of Music and a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. As an accomplished musician, she became first chair trumpet in The Ohio State University Concert Band. In retirement she enjoyed volunteer work playing the piano at Riverside Hospital and helping shelter cats get new homes. Carolyn was a gentle soul who always put others before herself, and she strived to leave this world a better place. There will be a visitation at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085 on March 28th from 4pm to 7pm and a graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery in West



Milton, Ohio, on March 29th at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Autism Speaks at



https://www.autismspeaks.org