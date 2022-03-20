SOHN, Beverly Kay



Beverly Kay Sohn, age 83 of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 13, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Aydelotte and



Mildred Shinham. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Aydelotte. Beverly is survived by her husband, Ron; sons, Mike (Vickie) Anderson and Robert Patterson, Jr.; step-daughters, Jennifer (Tony) McGee and Dr. Melissa Sohn; brother, James Aydelotte; grandchildren, Jeanette (Matt) Durso,



Jennifer (John) Ostendorf, Abigail Shoffner and Mara (Matt) Walburn; great grandchildren, Kaden, Scarlett, Lucy, Mark, Frank, Amelia, and Rhett; as well as numerous nieces,



nephews, and friends. Beverly graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956 and was a cheerleader. Her favorite memory from cheerleading was being kissed on the cheek by Hopalong Cassidy at one of the football games. Following graduation, she was instrumental in organizing many class



reunions, and was President of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of



Dayton. Beverly was an executive secretary at Ohio Bell/AT&T for 37 years. She was also an active member in her church for many years, singing in the choir and serving as a member on the church board. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Beverly's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

