Soehner, Ron



age 80, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided Ron. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday June 29, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11am also at Routsong Kettering. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ . For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



