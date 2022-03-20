SNYDER, Shari Lynne



Shari Lynne Snyder, 79, of Springfield, flew upward to her heavenly home on March 14, 2022, in the peace and comfort of her home and the presence of her loving husband. She was born on a cold winter's day on December 23, 1942, the daughter of Melvin and Leato (Ferryman) Ross. Mrs. Snyder was a faithful member of the First Church of the Open Bible for 60 years. She was a Sunday School teacher during those 60 years and loved each of her students. She played the piano, accordion, and guitar, sang specials and she was on the praise and worship team. She held many offices in the Women Fellowship Group. A friend, prayer warrior, a



pillar of the church. She retired from the Springfield Main



Library. She was a lover of books, an avid reader, a collector of Bibles and enjoyed playing games. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, William G. Snyder; her beloved sisters-in-law, Betty Arnett of Springfield and Linda (Bill) Grant of



Lexington, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. She had many friends near and far whom she loved dearly as well as her beloved church family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters and brothers-in-law: Phyllis (Bob)



Winkle, Joyce (Edward) Anderkin, Mona Garland and Don



Arnett and two infant brothers. Funeral services will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. The



family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd., Springfield, 45505. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



