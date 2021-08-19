SNYDER, Rita

SNYDER (Warren),



Rita Carol



Rita Carol (Warren) Snyder, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Rita was born April 1st, 1942, in Springfield, the daughter of Howard E. and Violet B. (Jones) Warren. Rita began her career as a photographer with Olan Mills. She also worked in retail at several local businesses and finished her career at CSO Plasma. She was a member of Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church. Rita is survived by her two sons, Dane E. (Beverly) Steed and Jonathan W. (Laura) Snyder; seven grandchildren, Camden Roberts, Nicholas Snyder, Jayden Lyons, Tanner Snyder, Brianna Steed, Derek Steed and Kaleb Steed; one great-grandson, Kadence Roberts; a sister-in-law, Nadine Adkins; special niece, Tina Harrison; and special friends and in-laws, Marvin and Debbie Campbell. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Snyder in 2015. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday,



August 23rd from 5-7p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Del



Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



