SNYDER, Raymond H.



Raymond H. Snyder, age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton. He was born on April 12, 1934, in Marienville, PA, the son of the late Raymond W. and Edith (Rodgers) Snyder. Mr. Snyder was a retired Elevator Repairman for Westinghouse with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association for 40 years, a member of the American Legion Post #165, Miamisburg; and an avid deer hunter. Preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. "Dusty" Snyder in 2003, his 3 brothers Bob Snyder, Bill Snyder, and Jim Snyder. He is survived by his loving son Raymond A. Snyder and wife Lynn, 3 sisters Alecia Gail Gesin and husband Fred, Kate Pasternak and husband Ed, and Naomi Jane Miller, 2 sisters-in-law Chris Snyder and Donna Snyder, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The Combined Honor guard will conduct Military Honors at the funeral home for Mr. Snyder. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) at the funeral home on Sunday. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090 in Raymond's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of



Mr. Raymond H. Snyder C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

