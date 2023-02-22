X
Dark Mode Toggle

SNYDER, Gregory

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SNYDER, Gregory Allen

Age 71, of Laura, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He was born December 30, 1951, to the late Tenny & Bessie Snyder in Mt. Sterling, Ohio. He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Carey (Jody) Tiernan of Troy; granddaughters Corinne and Callie Tiernan, both of Troy. Greg was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. He loved hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughters at all their activities. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Greg may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
MOORE, Callie
3
DETTWILLER, Charles
4
Gaynor, Charles
5
POPE, Minnie
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top